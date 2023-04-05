April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Teen in adult mental health facility transferred to children’s hospital

By Andria Kades049
The Makarios children's hospital in Nicosia

The teenager hospitalised in Athalassa psychiatric facility has been transferred to the designated unit for minors, state health services Okypy announced on Wednesday.

Mental health professionals had lambasted the decision to admit a 14-year-old to Athalassa, stressing it was already traumatic enough to have to be admitted for mental health issues, let alone be staying at a facility with adults.

Okypy had said the facility at the Makarios hospital (Tene) for minors facing mental health issues was full and there was nowhere else but Athalassa.

Unions countered Athalassa was already overcrowded with many patients sleeping on mattresses and bedrooms crammed with extra beds.

On Wednesday Okypy said arrangements had been made and the teen was transferred to Tene. They stressed he had been staying in a one-bedroom unit at Athalassa where he was monitored by a child psychiatrist and receiving the necessary medical care.

Related Posts

Support scheme for villages in north off to good start

Iole Damaskinos

ECB executive pleased at Cyprus’ economic progress

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Two of three suspected gem thieves identified

Nick Theodoulou

Busy month ahead at Technopolis 20

Eleni Philippou

President accused of failing to back former minister for international post

Andria Kades

Taxi caught driving down bicycle lane (updated)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign