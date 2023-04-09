April 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest for cannabis possession

By Katy Turner0114
arrest

A 36-year-old man in Famagusta has been arrested after being found in possession of 255g of cannabis.

According to the drugs squad, Ykan, at about 5pm on Saturday, its officers stopped the 36-year-old’s car for a check on a road in Paralimni.

In the car they found a scale and three packages that contained a total of 9g of cannabis.

The man was arrested and a subsequent search of his house found further packages of cannabis with a total weight of 218g, plus the remains of a joint.

The 36-year-old was arrested while investigations continue.

