April 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police seek information after woman injured in mysterious traffic accident

By Katy Turner0380
police

Police have made an appeal for information after a 31-year-old woman has been hospitalised following a traffic accident in the early hours on Sunday.

At 10 minutes past midnight, under circumstances still being investigated, the driver lost control of a car, first hitting a pole and then a shed before coming to a stop in a field at the side of the road.

Both the driver and anyone else in the car appear to have then fled the scene.

A short while later, two people aged 31 and 32 who appear to have been back seat passengers turned up at Larnaca general hospital. In what vehicle they arrived remains unclear.

The 31-year-old had head and brain injuries and was transferred to Nicosia general hospital where she underwent surgery and is now intubated.

The 32-year-old refused medical attention.

Larnaca police are calling for anyone with any information to come forward and contact them on 24 804180, or via the nearest police station.

 

Related Posts

Services sector remained on the increase in 2022 says OEV

Katy Turner

It’s a long way from Chirokitia to Mars: Cyprus at the Venice Biennale

Jonathan Shkurko

President kicks off anti-cancer charity march

Katy Turner

Unsettled weather to continue, snow expected on Wednesday

Katy Turner

Arrest for cannabis possession

Katy Turner

Limassol boat owners protest delays in improving facilities

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign