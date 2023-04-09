April 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unsettled weather to continue, snow expected on Wednesday

By Katy Turner0874
Χιονόπτωση στα ορεινά και ημιορειν

With dust in the atmosphere until Monday, the weather for Holy Week is set to be unsettled with snow expected on Troodos on Wednesday.

On Sunday light rains are expected while the temperature will increase to 23C inland, 24C on the coast and 17C in the mountains.

Isolated showers are expected on Monday and Tuesday while the temperature will drop late on Tuesday before snow or sleet is forecast to fall on the Troodos peaks, with a further drop in temperature.

