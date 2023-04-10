April 10, 2023

Health minister visits Athalassa Hospital

By Nikolaos Prakas00
kanari at athalassa

Health Minister Popi Kanari was informed about the progression of works to create mental health centre on Monday, during her visit to Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital.

The first phase of the mental health clinic is set to be completed in June 2024.

In its statement, the health ministry said that the project will cost around €12 million, and its first phase will see the creation of two clinics for high-risk cases, one for men and one for women.

There will also be a drug rehabilitation clinic and outpatient clinics created.

In addition, the design of the project provides for the construction of pavement, internal roads, parking, and landscaping of the surrounding area.

Kanari was also informed about several issues affecting the psychiatric services.

