April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos A&E doctors to strike next week

By Andria Kades0111
A&e2

A&E doctors in Paphos are set to go on strike next Thursday, citing severe understaffing at the general hospital’s emergency department.

The strike, by members of Pasyki union, is limited to Paphos hospital. However a union spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail there are currently discussions on making it a nationwide strike.

As things stand, the strike will take place next Thursday between 9am to 12pm.

“We were asked to give some time so practical and applicable solutions could be found that could tackle the severe understaffing the ER department. However the time is up,” Pasyki said in a statement.

In the meantime, yet another doctor has resigned and while the state health services (Okypy) were supposed to hire two doctors, “we are now on the hunt for at least three doctors,” the union added.

Granting Okypy more time would be equivalent to being irresponsible and thus, unions said they had no choice but to stick to the strikes.

 

