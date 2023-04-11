TMS Network (TMSN) Decimates Fantom (FTM) & Stacks (STX) in 2240% stunner as US authorities seize $112m from “Pig Butchering” scammers

Cryptocurrency investors have long been the target of scammers, and the recent “pig butchering” scam craze has claimed many innocent victims. Fortunately, authorities are hot on the heels of these hackers and the U.S. Department of Justice has seized multiple websites worth $112 million from such scammers. Still, investors need to be cautious, choosing trusted projects like TMS Network (TMSN), which has experienced a 2240% rise so far to outpace Fantom (FTM) and Stacks (STX).

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is having a real moment right now. This decentralized trading platform has introduced groundbreaking features and innovations to provide a truly one-of-a-kind investment space, and many users are flocking to the TMS Network (TMSN) in droves. And, as the TMS Network (TMSN) expands, the value of the TMS Network (TMSN) token increases, too.

TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are currently being sold off as part of a hugely successful presale. The TMS Network (TMSN) presale event has raised an eye-watering $4 million so far, and the value of TMS Network (TMSN) coins has risen to $0.05, representing a huge increase on the initial value.

TMS Network (TMSN) holders get to earn commissions from a trading volume on the platform, and with TMS Network (TMSN) growing bigger all the time, the potential for profit is only increasing.

Fantom (FTM)

While TMS Network (TMSN) races onward, projects like Fantom (FTM) are being left behind a little. For those who are unfamiliar with this coin, Fantom (FTM) is a smart-contract platform that was designed to address scalability issues with many blockchains. Holders of Fantom (FTM) tokens get governance over the system, along with other benefits.

2023 has been pretty kind to Fantom’s (FTM) value. The current value of Fantom (FTM) is more than double what it was worth at the start of the year, but the coin’s highs of February haven’t quite been matched in the month of March, leaving some investors concerned about the coming months for Fantom (FTM).

Stacks (STX)

Stacks (STX) is another crypto project that many investors are keeping an eye on. The Stacks (STX) token launched back in 2017 and this project was created to try to help blockchain developers with the creation and implementation of smart contracts. Stacks (STX) is closely connected to Bitcoin, as one of its main aims is to make Bitcoin more versatile. So, when the Bitcoin price changes, the value of Stacks (STX) also tends to see an impact.

When Bitcoin’s Ordinals NFTs were announced earlier this year, the value of Stacks (STX) saw a great surge. However, some of that early hype has since started to soften, and Stacks’ (STX) value has dropped from around $1.27 back in March to around $0.80. There’s plenty of time and potential for Stacks (STX) to make a comeback, but other projects, like TMS Network (TMSN) are stealing the spotlight for now.

Conclusion

To avoid scammers and protect your investments, it’s wise to focus on trusted projects with a professional backing and strong security, like TMS Network (TMSN). And, with this project seeing faster growth than many competitors, like Fantom (FTM) and Stacks (STX), hopes are high that TMSN could even approach $2 by Q4 of 2023.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail