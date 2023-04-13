April 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow warning issued by met service till 9.00 am

By Staff Reporter00
rainy weather
File photo

The Cyprus Met Office has issued a new yellow warning for severe weather conditions in the early hours of the morning, effective from 6:00 am until 9:00 am today.

During these hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected with the intensity of rainfall possibly exceeding 35 millimeters per hour.

According to a statement from the police, due to heavy snowfall in the Troodos areas, the roads Karvouna – Troodos, Platres – Troodos, and Prodromou – Troodos are only open to vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains or four-wheel-drive.

In addition, due to landslides of soil and rocks, the road from Limassol to Gerasa and Kalo Chorio has become dangerous.

Drivers are urged to be particularly careful as the roads have become slippery due to the rainfall. They are also advised to drive at low speeds, maintain safe distances from the preceding vehicles, and keep their headlights on.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Forestry department cautions public ahead of Easter holidays

Gina Agapiou

Memorial to victims of sexual abuse during invasion on the cards

Nikolaos Prakas

Only presence of the EU will break Cyprob deadlock says President during Eldyk camp visit

Gina Agapiou

President will most likely attend King Charles’ coronation

Nikolaos Prakas

Cabinet revokes ‘golden passports’ of three investors

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign