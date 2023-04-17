April 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AfricaCyprusWorld

No information on Cypriots in Sudan as country descends into chaos

By Iole Damaskinos00
smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in khartoum
Smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in Khartoum, Sudan, April 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Instagram @lostshmi/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

So far there has been no information about Cypriots stranded in Sudan, according to foreign ministry spokesperson, Theodoros Gotsis.

In a post on Twitter on Monday, Gotsis said the ministry’s crisis management centre has been active and in contact with the embassy in Cairo, which covers Sudan, as well as the Cypriot consul in Khartoum.

Gotsis also noted that the situation is being monitored in cooperation with the EU.

In a travel advisory that came into effect on April 15, the ministry recommended that due to the escalating security threat in Sudan, Cypriot citizens should avoid non-essential travel to that country.

Those already in Sudan were advised to follow updates on international and local media, avoid unnecessary travel and observe the maximum possible security measures. They were also invited to register online with abroad Connect2CY.

In the event of an emergency, citizens can contact the Cyprus Embassy in Cairo on +202 27377012, +202 27377013, +202 27377014 during office hours Sunday – Thursday 08:00 – 15:30, as well as on mobile +20 101 6670101 during non-working hours.

They can also contact the Consulate of the Republic in Khartoum on + 249 183 794445, +249912303603; the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on +357 22651113 (08:30-15:00, Monday – Friday) and the Crisis Management Department of on +357 22801000, +357 22651295 (08:30-15:00, Monday – Friday) as well as on mobile +357 97 775998.

At least 56 civilians and dozens of fighters were killed in Sudan on Sunday as fighting broke out on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The two military rivals erupted into clashes continued for a second day, plunging the country into chaos.

Sudan’s army on Sunday launched airstrikes on the rival paramilitary force’s base near the capital in a bid to reassert control over the country.

 

 

Related Posts

Police seize record number of fireworks, three injuries reported

Iole Damaskinos

People over 65 living in cities feel healthier than rural counterparts

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Today’s Weather: Sunny and warm

Staff Reporter

New Akamas bird and flora visitor centre completed

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus scores below EU average in 2022 competitiveness index

Dr Charles Ellinas

Bottle caps make up most of the beach rubbish, EU sponsored study shows

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign