April 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested after mass fight in Nicosia

By Gina Agapiou
Two people have been arrested following a mass fight in the capital in the early morning hours on Monday.

Police received information about the fight and an injured person around 2am and rushed to the scene where they found a 34-year-old man with injuries to his head and one arm.

Several people, who were holding sticks and pieces of broken glass bottles, fled the scene as soon as they saw the officers.

Two people who remained there were arrested, one of whom was a 30-year-old man who was causing public disturbance while he was drunk, resisted arrest and assaulted an officer.

The second arrest concerned a 31-year-old man who was found in possession of a paper cutter, an item that police said could be used as a weapon.

Meanwhile, the injured man was transferred via ambulance to the Nicosia General hospital, where he was examined and then released. He appears to have been attacked with a sharp object, police said.

During investigations, officers secured additional testimony against the two arrested suspects.

A second man, also 34, told police he had earlier been assaulted by someone who had punched him in the face. He did not sustain any serious injuries. This witness identified the arrested 31-year-old as the man who attacked him.

