April 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ayia Irene church in Chloetria to be restored

By Nikolaos Prakas00
choletria church, old church, Paphos church, ruined church
File photo

Works to restore the derelict Ayia Irene church in Choletria, Paphos have begun, 15 years after a community effort was launched, the diocese announced at an event.

At the event on Tuesday night, the Paphos bishop Tychikos said that the works on the church had begun.

Elena Christoforou, on behalf of the commission for the reconstruction of the chapel, said that she discovered the foundations of the site in a field, following a dream she had.

As she mentioned, the area which has a fence surrounding it as well as an adjacent area, which looks cleaned, have been recovered by the church and are planned to be turned into a beautiful space, which anyone can visit either for prayer or for rest.

In addition, Christoforou said that they have secured the necessary approvals from the department of antiquities for the restoration of the church as a committee.

The event was also attended by the civil engineer of the project, Philippos Demosthenous from the David Kastrilos Architectural Office, who has undertaken the project, in coordination with the commission for the construction of the chapel, the department of antiquities, the community council and the diocese of Paphos.

On the side-lines of the event, Demosthenous presented the various stages of the monument until its final completion, while contributions were also made for the restoration of the church and the completion of the works.

Related Posts

Pensioners union and health minister examine creation of geriatric healthcare centres

Sarah Ktisti

Cyprus has one of the highest rates of childhood cancer in the world

Jonathan Shkurko

Government to create sanctions implementation unit

Andria Kades

Cyprus to extradite Kurdish political activist to Germany

Jonathan Shkurko

Israeli ‘weapons trade’ suspect gone missing after Cyprus arrest

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot family in Sudan in touch with foreign ministry

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign