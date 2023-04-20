April 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Paphos A&E doctors to strike on Thursday

By Jonathan Shkurko00

State doctors’ union Pasyki called for a three-hour work stoppage on Thursday to protest the understaffing of the A&E department of Paphos general hospital.

The work stoppage will begin at 9am and last until noon.

According to a union statement, the time requested by the authorities to find practical and feasible solutions regarding the severe understaffing of the department has been already granted.

“Unfortunately, the only practical result experienced by the remaining doctors is yet another colleague’s resignation, while management is still pursuing an unsuccessful communicative pattern that has poisoned and eroded the foundations of public hospitals.

“The decisions to move doctors from other A&E departments of other public hospitals, as well as other particularly dangerous decisions taken by the state health services (Okypy) administrative board are devoid of logic from a medical point of view,” the statement said.

Related Posts

Man in Paphos remanded for grievous bodily harm

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Moving water-damaged servers could take several months, says government spokesman

Nikolaos Prakas

Limassol company defrauded out of €12,200

Staff Reporter

Akel: Cyprus has earned a horrific name for itself, in light of sanctions

Andria Kades

Syprodat: Government must do more to protect borrowers

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign