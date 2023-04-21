April 21, 2023

Gambler who lost €30,000 reported makeshift casino to police

By Andria Kades

Two people were arrested in Paphos after a 63-year-old man who spent over €30,000 at an illegal makeshift casino reported the place to the police.

Paphos police spokesman and CID chief Michalis Nicolaou said investigations revealed the premises belonged to a 57-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife.

After the premises were searched on Thursday, six computer towers and a laptop were seized, along with an unspecified sum of money.

The man, aged 63, reported to police he had spent €30,000 over the past year. The woman was charged in writing and released, while her husband was detained.

