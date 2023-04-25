Union calls for restoration of stipends and allowances

Trade union Isotita has called on Tuesday for a freeze on raises and for stipends given for working shifts to be given to civil service employees.
As the union stated in an announcement, among measures taken in 2012 to contain public expenditures wages of the public sector and wider public sector were reduced, and stipends for shift work, Sundays, and public holidays were abolished.
“Nevertheless, we have found that in the Budget Law of 2023 provides for the same unwarranted provisions, which is to reduce allowances. It is our position that with the termination of the reduction in monthly salaries, in accordance with article 3 of Law 168(I)/2012, as well as any reduction in the allowances received by public sector employees,” the union said.
The statement also said that according to public statements by the state itself, the difficult fiscal conditions have passed prematurely, and based on the latest fiscal results prepared by the statistical service, for the period January-December 2022 there is a strong surplus to the order of €609.5 million and high GDP growth rates of 4.5 per cent and above, while further the state said, in relation to paying the cost-of-living-allowance at 50 per cent only, saved €105 million.
“With these facts, we ask for your actions to respect the rights of the workers who are primarily on the front line of protection of the Republic of Cyprus, with the immediate total reinstatement of the benefits in question. Anything other than a full return to 100 per cent shift allowances and 1:2 for Sunday and Bank Holiday hours will be considered a failure and a negative development,” it added.
The union adds that failure to meet its request demonstrates a lack of respect for the police and other frontline workers (such as firefighters, nurses, prison guards and others) and an underestimation of their role and mission in a European country, as they have kept the country going during the difficult time of the economic crisis and the coronavirus and they will continue to do so for the difficult days ahead for the country.
“The reaction will be unprecedented but also equal to the injustice done to people who every month fulfil their obligations to the state, both professionally and by paying their tax obligations,” the announcement concludes.