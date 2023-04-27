Christodoulides publishes wealth statement

President Nikos Christodoulides has listed almost €120,000 in bank deposits, along with €340,000 in property value, according to his declared wealth statement published on Thursday.
His form reveals he received a €79,000 lump sum after leaving his post at the foreign ministry last year, as well as €99,000 in his ING Belgium account, which has closed and the sum since transferred to Hellenic Bank.
Where property is concerned, the form requires two distinctions are made, one being the value of the item when it was purchased and the other one its current value.
Nonetheless, Christodoulides has specified only the value of his property in 2021, instead of its present-day value.
He has listed property in a 549 square meter piece of land he co-owns in Dali, amounting to €161,950, along with inherited land in Yeroskipou (his birthplace) in 1996 whose value in 2021 is listed at €148,700. The latter is listed at 602 square meters.
The president has also inherited a 2,509 square meter piece of land in Choulou in 2015, which is valued at €3,800. There was also one sixth of a piece of land in Choulou, with Christodoulides’ share amounting to 526 square meters at €850.
Additionally, Christodoulides inherited a €6,500 piece of land spanning 4,348 square meters.
In Anarita, Christodoulides inherited half a share of a piece of land listed as 2020 square meters valued at €18,200.
The president also declared a joint account with his wife at Hellenic Bank revealing €99,922 and another joint account with the Housing Finance Corporation amounting to €612 as of November 28, 2022.
Christodoulides also has a meagre €2.39 in his savings account as of March 2023 and €13,575 at a deposit account at Hellenic Bank. He also had €959 in a separate savings account.
The president listed a joint overdraft account with a €4,277 balance. He did not declare any shares.
Christodoulides has also two life insurances and housing loans with Hellenic Life Insurance Company valued at almost €60,000 and €96,000.
Moreover, he has a separate life insurance amounting to €11,000 and a life insurance with Universal Life at €50,000.
Finally, Christodoulides has two housing loans at Hellenic Bank amounting to €183,000 and €49,000 respectively, as of March this year. His credit card at Hellenic Bank is in €3 debit.