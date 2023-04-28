A minute with AnexitiloN (Savvas Koureas) Airbrush Artist

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia, alone with my books, my paints and my art works.

What did you have for breakfast?

Breakfast for me means a morning routine and it’s a kind of a personal ritual.

First of all, I get a cup of hot water and I spend a few minutes for spiritual development. After having my workout, I take a shower and I eat my breakfast consisting of cereals and boiled eggs.

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day for me is the one that I have no distractions so as to focus on my tasks and art projects. It’s a day full of experiences and challenges where I learn new things. It’s also that day that gives me life lessons for becoming a better person.

Best book ever read?

Here is a list of my four beloved books; Theogonia by Hesiodos, The Psalms of King David, Homer’s The Iliad and The Apocalypse of St. John. They all contain so much wisdom, spirituality and knowledge that I can’t think of any person that could create such a masterpiece. Every now and then, I keep revisiting them, where I always discover new things that inspired me.

Best childhood memory?

My best childhood memories are the ones I used to have with my father during our artistic wanderings. Our aim was to travel all over Cyprus, to discover picturesque landscapes in order to paint them. By escaping from modern civilization and by being one with nature, magic happened to our canvases by paints and brushes.

What is always in your fridge?

Beer, village zivania and homemade loukanika

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Anything from dirty ‘rock n’roll’ to ‘rock’ and ‘metal’… ‘thrash’, ‘doom’, ‘stoner’, ‘death’, ‘black’, ‘industrial’, ‘heavy’ metal… you name it. Whatever is loud and energetic I’m always into it.

What’s your spirit animal?

Rat Fink is his name. Well, It’s not actually an animal, but it’s a cartoon character. It symbolises the unconventional rebel figure of the hot-rod Kustom Kulture scene. Rat Fink’s way of life is reckless and he lives against the ‘proper’ models that modern consumer society promotes.

What are you most proud of?

Firstly, I am proud of my parents for what they did and still do for me.

Secondly, I am proud of our Greek ancestors for their achievements, forming this great civilization that still influences practically all parts of international society.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Here I have to tell you that I am not a movie guy at all! I can’t remember the last time I’ve been to the movies… and I don’t have a TV! Sometimes I like watching movie-trailers or watching their makings of on my PC, but I still can’t discuss any movie with people, or go to the cinema for a date.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would invite Alexander the Great, Diogenes the cynic philosopher, together with Lemmy of Motorhead to come over my place for a traditional grill party around the Cyprus foukou. Instead of taking selfies, I would call the artist H.R. Giger to paint the scene. It would be great to have these legends all together, despite the fact that in the past, Diogenes disdained Alexander.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go for a business trip to ancient Egypt to make agreements with the pharaohs, in order to make graffiti inside the great pyramids and also to airbrush their sarcophagi.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is to lose my personality, my energy and my motivation. It’s the fear of being a dull systemic character with no critical thinking at all.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I would tell him to follow his dreams no matter what and also to never sell his 1972 Vauxhall car.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

A girl that pretends to be someone else.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would readjust my calendar skipping that day, so as to continue my life with no worries.