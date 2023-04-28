April 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Shriners in Cyprus to help kids with prosthetics

By Nikolaos Prakas037
Matthew Brock McConkey was in Cyprus from April 24 to 27

The director of the prosthetics and orthopaedics department from Shriners Hospital travelled to Cyprus over the last four days to provide specialised care, an announcement from the George and Thelma Paraskevaides foundation said on Friday.

The foundation work together with Shriners hospital in the United States.

According to their announcement, the director of the Shriners’ department, Matthew Brock McConkey was in Cyprus from April 24 to 27 to help 33 children from Cyprus, Lebanon, and Syria.

The children were fitted for their prosthetics and provided care.

According to the foundation, in the last 40 years of the cooperation with Shriners, over 16,000 children have been examined and treated, while another 4,000 have been sent to the US for treatment.

Children needing treatment  in the US are sent through the Paraskevaides foundation, with no charges to the families.

