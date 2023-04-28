April 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Teen banned from sports venues for five months

By Jonathan Shkurko033
Larnaca Court

The Larnaca district court has imposed a five-month ban from sports venues on a 17-year-old who was found guilty of participating in a riot during the football match between Aek and Anorthosis at Aek Arena in Larnaca last October.

According to a police statement released on Friday, the teen will also have to carry out community service for two years, totalling 50 hours, and will have to report to a guardian appointed by the court.

Last month, a 27-year-old was also banned for seven months for participating in the same riot. He was also fined €1,000.

Related Posts

Two more suspects arrested in case of missing man

Jonathan Shkurko

President will attend King Charles coronation

Nikolaos Prakas

Shriners in Cyprus to help kids with prosthetics

Nikolaos Prakas

Moscow praises Cyprus authorities’ actions after Russian Cultural Centre fire

Jonathan Shkurko

Inmate tried to commit suicide

Andria Kades

MetaTalk: discussions on art and recent technologies

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign