July 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Autopsy to shed light on child’s death in jet ski accident

By Katy Turner03
An autopsy on Sunday morning is expected to establish the exact cause of death of a six-year-old girl late on Saturday afternoon in a jet ski accident on Lady’s Mile beach in Limassol.

According to police of the British Bases, the Ukranian girl died shortly before 8pm in Limassol general hospital where she was taken after the accident.

The accident happened when two jet skis crashed into each other, on one of which the little girl was travelling with a family member believed to be her father. Her mother is thought to be driving the second jet ski.

Under still being investigated circumstances the two jet skis crashed, seriously injuring the child.

