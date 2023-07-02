July 2, 2023

Body of trainee soldier who died in Greece to be repatriated

The body of a 20-year-old Cypriot at military school in Greece who died during an exercise on Friday will be flow back to the island on Monday.

An autopsy has been carried out on his body although it was not immediately clear what the cause of death was.

His family have been in Thessaloniki since Friday afternoon and have been informed about the exact circumstances of the incident in Rentina.

The Greek Cypriot was in the second year at the Evelpidon Military School.

According to an announcement form the military, he lost consciousness during an exercise.

