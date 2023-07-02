July 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Germany’s Scholz watching France unrest with concern

By Reuters News Service00
fifth night of riots after a teenager shot dead by police in paris suburb
Police officers stand guard in front of the Dior building during riots in Paris

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany was watching the unrest in France “with concern”.

French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a state visit to Germany that was set to begin Sunday because of turmoil on French streets in the wake of the police shooting of a teenager of North African descent.

Scholz, in an interview with Germany’s ARD television, said that, while watching with concern, he was confident that Macron would successfully calm the situation.

“I don’t expect that France will become unstable, even if the images of course are very distressing,” he said.

Related Posts

Mix of calm and concern as cycling’s Tour heads into riot-hit France

Reuters News Service

Baltimore police say two dead, 28 injured after mass shooting at housing block

Reuters News Service

Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days

Reuters News Service

Sporadic violence, but calmer night in France after family buries teenager (updated)

Reuters News Service

CIA chief: armed mutiny shows damage Putin has done to Russia

Reuters News Service

King apologises for Netherlands’ historic role in slavery

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign