July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man alleges attack by stranger in bar

By Staff Reporter00
Police on Monday are looking for the assailant of a man injured in a bar fight in Paphos.

According to police, the 54-year-old victim was injured on Saturday, shortly after 8.30pm at a beer bar in Geroskipou after being attacked with a broken bottle by an unknown person.

According to the victim’s complaint, he met and was speaking with the stranger when, completely unprovoked, the assailant smashed a bottle and lunged at him.

The 54-year-old initially put up his hands to defend himself and eventually succeeding in disarming his attacker.

The victim was taken to the Paphos hospital A&E department where the doctor on duty determined he had been injured by a blow to the neck and had two wounds to his right hand. The wounds were stitched up and he was released.

Police investigation identified the alleged perpetrator as a 44-year-old man. An arrest warrant has been issued against him and he is wanted.  

