Large stash of ammunition, drugs and cash seized from Limassol residence

Limassol police on Wednesday announced the seizure of over 340 rounds of ammunition, a large amount of cash and a quantity of cocaine, from the residence of a 49-year-old man, who was arrested and taken into custody.

A search of the man’s residence on Tuesday in his presence, turned up four packages containing a total of 349 firearm cartridges, of 9 and 7.62 mm diameter. Police also also found a cash sum of €11,900, the origin of which is being investigated, and 6.3 g of cocaine.

The 49-year-old, who was already in custody for previous offences, was re-arrested for the evident crimes of illegal possession of explosives, property, and drugs.

Police initially arrested the suspect on Monday, shortly before 2am, when they intercepted him driving in the area of ​​Agia Phylaxis, following a complaint about theft of materials from a building.

A quantity of construction iron was found in the 49-year-old’s vehicle, as well as two hand shears, as a result of which both he and a 32-year-old passenger were arrested for possession of stolen property and burglary tools.

The 32-year-old was also arrested for drug possession, since during the control, he was found in possession of 5.8g of cannabis, 0.3g of a white crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine, and 5.3g of another white substance, believed to be cocaine.

The Limassol police and drug squad unit are continuing investigations.

