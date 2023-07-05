July 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Seventeen migrant boats intercepted in less than a month

By Staff Reporter0108
migrants coastguard
File photo

Police on Wednesday reported another migrant boat arrival off the coast of Famagusta.

In less than a month, since May 9, the coast guard has intercepted 17 boats, carrying  a total of 419 migrants, setting off from the southern coast of Syria or the north coast of Lebanon.

The latest boat was sighted 15 nautical miles east of Cape Greco on Tuesday around 2.20pm. The coast guard intercepted the vessel at 8.10pm and escorted passengers to the safety of the Ayia Napa marina.

Sixteen irregular male migrants, including three unaccompanied minors, were on board the 5m long boat.

Police investigation brought testimony against a 20-year-old operator who was arrested and is expected to appear before court on Wednesday morning.

The remaining passengers were transferred to the Pournara reception centre.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

PwC Cyprus implements multi-faceted approach to social contribution

Kyriacos Nicolaou

PACE president on official visit to the island

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Clear with mountain clouds

Staff Reporter

Agricultural policy: a new era for Cyprus and Europe

CM Guest Columnist

€345,000 needed to compensate Turkish Cypriot for loss of use of his property

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign