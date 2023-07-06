July 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek defence minister begins official visit

By Staff Reporter00
dendias nikos
Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias

Newly appointed Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias is on his first official visit to Cyprus on Thursday.

The Greek defence minister will be received by president Niκos Christodoulides, at the Presidential Palace.

He will then visit the ministry of defence where to meet with his counterpart Michalis Georgallas. After the meeting, the two ministers will make joint statements to the press.

The Greek minister will visit the “Tomb of Makedonitissa” and the “Imprisoned Graves” where after he will visit the camp of the Hellenic Forces of Cyprus (Eldyk).

During his visit, Dendias will be accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Greek armed forces, General Konstantinos Floros.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Sunny, windy at times

Staff Reporter

Plastic free beach initiative to rid beaches of 80 per cent of rubbish

Iole Damaskinos

Government advisors must not outstay their welcome, House ethics committee hears

Antigoni Pitta

First test flight from new Tymbou airport

Staff Reporter

Bar association head denies representing developer in north

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign