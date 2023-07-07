Cyprus performs strongly in EU innovation index

The recently published European Innovation Scoreboard 2023 reveals that Cyprus has showcased robust innovation performance, positioning it as a Strong innovator and above the European Union (EU) average.

The report emphasises the country’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and its dedication to enhancing competitiveness and excellence.

Despite recent crises, the EU Member States, including Cyprus, have continued to improve their innovation capabilities, as demonstrated by an approximate 8.5 per cent increase in innovation performance since 2016.

The report highlights that 20 Member States experienced significant advancements in their innovation capabilities over the past year, while only seven observed a decline.

Cyprus, along with Austria, Germany, Luxembourg, Ireland, and France, is identified as a Strong innovator, performing above the EU average. This recognition signifies Cyprus’s dedication to promoting innovative practices and its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

The Regional Innovation Scoreboard further supports Cyprus’s innovation accomplishments, showcasing a rise in innovation performance for most regions in the EU since 2016.

While innovative regions are often concentrated in countries with strong innovation systems, Cyprus stands out as a regional “pocket of excellence” within a country with relatively lower innovation performance.

The findings indicate that Cyprus, with its strong innovation performance, contributes to narrowing the gap between the EU and leading innovation nations such as Canada, the Republic of Korea, and the United States.

Commenting on Cyprus’ performance, Theodoros Loukaidis, Director General of the Research and Innovation Foundation (Idek), on Friday expressed his satisfaction with the results and congratulated all stakeholders of the local research and innovation ecosystem.

“Successes like this build the reputation of Cyprus as a regional research and innovation hub and open up new horizons,” he said, noting that “this is the result of the longstanding efforts of the local research and innovation ecosystem and the investments made by both the state and RIF”.

Loukaidis explained that “as the national agency shaping the conditions and acting as a driving force of the ecosystem, the RIF contributes to the development of the economy and prosperity of the country through a rich portfolio of funding programmes and supportive services”.

“Our targeted investments are bearing fruit,” Loukaidis stated.

“It is not only the new job positions created in cutting-edge sectors or the revenues from exporting innovative, technologically advanced products,” he added.

The RIF Director General also explained that the foundation’s efforts help to diversify the mix of the Cypriot economy and enhance its competitiveness and resilience.

“Our country needs research organisations and innovative companies so that young scientists can find professional opportunities and apply their studies in practice,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, in a recent speech at the Local Government Awards ceremony, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Innovation, Research, and Digital Policy, Philippos Hadjizacharias, expressed confidence in Cyprus’s potential to transform into a smart and innovative island.

He highlighted the country’s favourable natural and demographic environment, political will, and collective effort from local authorities, financial tools, and technology.

Hadjizacharias emphasised that the government aims to implement the ‘CY Smart City Platform’, a unified national strategy that initially focuses on implementing and financing three vertical solutions across Cyprus.

These solutions address the needs expressed by municipalities and involve smart parking systems, intelligent lighting, and waste management.

Moreover, these services will be provided by a platform operator selected through an open competition and funded with €35 million from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Additionally, the platform operator will have the flexibility to offer other smart solutions tailored to the specific needs of each municipality.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Hadjizacharias emphasised that smart cities cannot be developed by the state alone. The participation and contribution of local authorities and businesses are essential.

“Only through collective effort can we create smart cities that promote innovation, sustainability, and quality of life,” he said.

Moreover, Hadjizacharias noted that cities worldwide face diverse challenges such as urban population growth, escalating climate change, migratory flows, and political shifts.

However, the Cyprus government and the Ministry of Innovation recognise that technology can provide smart and sustainable solutions for urban management.

Finally, he acknowledged that prior to the establishment of the ministry, there was no unified approach to smart cities, resulting in fragmented and uncoordinated efforts, leading to various initiatives operating at different speeds and in different ways.