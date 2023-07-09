Crypto Lawyer Shares Key Details on Ripple Lawsuit, InQubeta and Chainlink Surge

The InQubeta (QUBE) project continues to exceed projections with over $900,000 worth of tokens sold early on. Chainlink (LINK) has also enjoyed price increases recently thanks to the solutions it provides by making it possible for blockchains to extract data from the external world.

While QUBE and LINK investors have the luxury of watching their investments grow, Ripple (XRP) investors are getting increasingly frustrated with the stagnation it has had ever since the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges against the platform. Ripple Labs has already spent over $200 million defending its platform against the SEC’s charges.

Cryptocurrency lawyer and founder of Crypto Law, John Deaton, recently shared his views on what he called the SEC’s ‘far-fetched’ charges against Ripple.

“The SEC’s XRP theory is so far-fetched, it travels through space and time into the future, capturing all possible future sales, even in far-away lands,” Deaton explained. “The scope of the SEC’s Howey argument has become so stretched that it is truly indefinable, in space, or in time.”

InQubeta presale success continues despite SEC’s charges against major players

The InQubeta network makes it easier than it has ever been to obtain equity in artificial intelligence (AI) startups. Mainstream investment entities are known for elitist entry barriers that often bar potential investors from using their services. Some require connections for entry, while others have unreasonable standards like minimum investment amounts many people cannot afford.

InQubeta makes the investment process as straightforward as purchasing non-fungible tokens on its marketplace. These divisible NFTs are displayed on the marketplace where investors can purchase them with $QUBE tokens. It’s a win-win for both parties as investors, who may not have access to traditional investment avenues, get to become part owners of any startups whose NFTs they acquire while driving more capital to the firms. Smart contracts and blockchain technology ensure all parties get the rewards promised to them.

InQubeta’s native $QUBE tokens have a fixed 1.5 billion supply and deflationary procedures that push long-term price growth, like a 2% burn tax. These things added together make holding $QUBE tokens long-term a profitable investment strategy. QUBE tokens are currently undervalued, giving it lots of growth potential after its official launch.

Technology experts like Bill Gates have already predicted AI will start to cause tremendous disruption in the next few years and the signs are all around us. People who invest in AI startups that end up playing a major role in the disruption stand to earn unprecedented returns much like those who backed dotcoms like Amazon during the early days of the internet.

Chainlink (LINK) prices heating up

As with the InQubeta network, Chainlink’s blockchain is Ethereum-based and serves as a decentralized oracle network. Its services allow for the creation of hybrid smart contracts that can extract information from non-blockchain systems like stock ticker prices or sports scores. The development of these smart contracts allows for the automation of many critical tasks.

Chainlink prices have been slowly rising in recent weeks, but it still needs to grow by 9x to recoup its losses caused by the 2022 crash.

Ripple (XRP) legal troubles not going away anytime soon

The CEO of Ripple Brad Garlinghouse wasn’t particularly pleased with the SEC during a recent XRP event held in Las Vegas. Garlinghouse revealed for the first time that Ripple had spent over $200 million defending its platform against the SEC.

The most frustrating part for Garlinghouse is how questionable the merits of the SEC’s charges are as many view it as an attempt to stifle cryptocurrencies. While some crypto investors were happy to see a major player commit that much in its legal defense to help legitimize cryptocurrencies, many view it as a waste of resources caused by a government that seems increasingly hostile toward cryptos.

Summary

The InQubeta presale remains one of the most profitable investment opportunities in the crypto space by providing an opportunity for investors to 4x their capital by the end of its ten stages. It’s also one of the best long-term investments available with over $1.5 trillion expected to be poured into artificial intelligence in the next several years.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more