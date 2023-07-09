July 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Diko in-house elections underway

By Andria Kades038
diko

Centre party Diko was headed to the polls on Sunday to vote for its vice president, general secretary, members of its executive office and its central as well as district committees.

Voting began at 9am and was expected to end at 6:30pm

Diko chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos voted at 10am at the state hall.

Voters will need their ID or passport, voting booklet or driving license.

Chairman of the party is Nicolas Papadopoulos, who ran uncontested, and Christiana Erotocritou will continue to hold her post as deputy chairwoman, after she also ran uncontested.

