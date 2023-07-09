July 9, 2023

Memorial service for two Mari victims

By Andria Kades00
Mari memorial for military officers Andreas Ioannides and Kleanthis Kleanthous.

Today is a day to honour the sacrifice of the heroes lost in the 2011 Mari blast, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Sunday during the memorial of military officers Andreas Ioannides and Kleanthis Kleanthous.

The memorial, held at the Saint Kosmas of Aetolia church in Limassol, in the presence of the national guard chief Demokritos Zervakis, leadership from the navy and police, party representatives, local authorities and the families of the victims.

Wreathes were laid at the graves of Ioannides and Kleanthous, followed by a prayer at the Sfalangiotisa ceremony.

In a statement, the transport minister said that “today is a day of remembrance, we remember our heroes we have lost”.

“It is a day of honour and we honour their memory, we honour their sacrifice and it is also a day of pride. It is a day of assuming the responsibility to live with dignity, so that we honour the sacrifice of our heroes,” he added.

Military officers Andreas Ioannides and Kleanthis Kleanthous.
Military officers Andreas Ioannides and Kleanthis Kleanthous.

