July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos murder case adjourned

By Tom Cleaver00
The trial of a 45-year-old man accused of premeditated murder in Paphos has been adjourned following a request from his defence lawyers.

The trial is set to resume on September 20 or 22, and the accused will remain in custody.

The man is accused of murdering 58-year-old Ioannis Polycarpou in January. It is alleged that he deliberately drove into his victim, who was riding a moped, and then dragged him 70 metres along the Tombs of the Kings road, before fleeing the scene. The 58-year-old was later pronounced dead on his arrival at Paphos general hospital.

The suspect pleaded innocent to the charge of premeditated murder, and also faces charges of possession of tools used for burglary and possession of an offensive weapon, which he also denies.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis, to which he has already pleaded guilty.

