July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police seize 16 kilograms of cannabis at Paphos airport, two arrested

By Tom Cleaver0107
seized ganja, marijuana, cannabis, arrest

Police have seized a total of 16 kilograms of cannabis which was found in the luggage of two men arriving at Paphos airport on Sunday.

The men, aged 55 and 38, have been arrested as the police’s investigation continues.

Police say that the two men arrived at Paphos airport on Sunday afternoon from “another European country”. The two men’s luggage was checked by the Customs department, who found 16 nylon packages containing cannabis.

Related Posts

Man found with explosives at airport

Staff Reporter

29-year-old found dead at Aphrodite’s rock

Tom Cleaver

‘Little hacker’ charged with murder of missing man

Nick Theodoulou

Police searching for two men after ‘attempted kidnapping’ in Ayia Napa

Tom Cleaver

Foreclosures debate renewed in parliament

Iole Damaskinos

July welcomes one more summer festival

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign