Cyprus enters new era for tourism as €600 million project officially opens

A momentous occasion took place in Limassol this week as the City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first integrated resort, officially opened its doors.

This landmark development, with a remarkable investment exceeding €600 million, is expected to usher in a new era for tourism in Cyprus.

City of Dreams Mediterranean represents one of the most significant and ambitious projects ever undertaken on the island.

Its goal is to position Cyprus as a year-round premium tourism destination, offering world-class entertainment and serving as a prominent hub for international business and conference tourism.

With aspirations to become a regional landmark, the resort aims to contribute to the sustainable growth of the Cyprus economy by attracting a substantial number of visitors annually, generating employment opportunities, and fostering collaborations with local suppliers and businesses.

A special opening event was held on Tuesday, 11 July, where members of the media had the opportunity to see the project and the people behind it up close.

Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, hosted the event and shared the company’s vision for this groundbreaking development.

Property Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, Grant Johnson, then took the stage to introduce the resort’s exceptional features and offerings.

Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment said that “today marks the start of the most exciting chapter. City of Dreams Mediterranean gives Cyprus a new story to tell by blending local culture, hospitality and beauty with a new form of entertainment and experience”.

“City of Dreams Mediterranean provides premium luxury, inspired and infused with local flavour. It allows Cyprus to unlock new markets in the region and beyond. Having a resort of this quality, with all its attractions, including the largest expo facilities on the island, opens multiple new possibilities,” Ho explained.

“The resort is a product of incredibly hard work by many thousands of individuals through the partnership with the government, the business community, our colleagues and the people of this island. I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge their achievement here in Cyprus. Thank you to all those who have helped turn this dream into a reality,” he added.

Menelaos Shiacolas, Managing Director of CNS Group commented that the official opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean “is a truly momentous day for everyone at CNS Group”.

“It is a project that is completely unique in Cyprus, and which significantly elevates the status of the country as a destination. We are extremely proud of our excellent partnership with Melco, a company whose experience, industry know-how and absolute commitment has made this amazing integrated resort possible,” he added.

In his address, Grant Johnson, Property Manager of the City of Dreams Mediterranean, thanked the people of Cyprus for embracing the project and making it possible and paid special tribute to his colleagues for the tireless hours spent over the last few years.

“This tremendous achievement is a testament to the incredible cooperation and support we have received here in Cyprus,” he stated.

“This resort, the largest of its kind in Europe, is, like everything we do, the product of partnership. The combination of our brand, our expertise in entertainment, the thrill of our gaming, and the quality of our guest experience, hand in hand with Cyprus culture and hospitality, is an extremely powerful mix,” he added.

“Cyprus is now ready to compete across Europe and the Middle East in luxury tourism and large-scale conferences,” Johnson concluded.

What is more, City of Dreams Mediterranean has been awarded a BREEAM Excellent rating for its sustainability strategy during the design stage.

According to an announcement, this distinction highlights the resort’s commitment to environmental responsibility and signifies its role as a pioneer in integrating sustainability into its operations.

Furthermore, City of Dreams Mediterranean’s achievements have been recognised by the European Property Awards 2023.

The resort was honoured in three categories, including Best Hotel Architecture Europe, Best Sustainable Commercial Development Europe, and Best New Hotel Construction & Design Cyprus, cementing its position as a leader in architectural excellence, sustainable practices, and innovative design.