July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprusDivided Island

Donkey dead after car crash

By Tom Cleaver00

Two men have been arrested after a donkey was run over twice in the north in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the Turkish Cypriot police, 31-year-old Emrah Ozdemir’s vehicle collided with a donkey that had wandered onto the Nicosia-Famagusta motorway between the villages of Sinta and Prastio at 4am on Thursday.

The donkey was killed as a result of the collision, and ten minutes later, 23-year-old taxi driver Ozan Arslan crashed into the donkey’s corpse.

Police arrested Ozdemir as they found he was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the crash, and also arrested the donkey’s owner for “not taking the necessary measures” to prevent his donkey from entering the motorway.

