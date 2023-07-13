July 13, 2023

Reduced waiting times for solar panel applications, EAC says

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) announced on Thursday that measures have been taken to reduce waiting times for the inspection of solar panels to three weeks.

Applications for the scheme are processed within 25 days, before consumers in Nicosia wait up to three weeks for an inspection to take place, and consumers on the rest of the island receive inspections within less than three weeks.

In the same announcement, they said that around 40,000 solar panel systems have been installed across Cyprus, with most of them installed for domestic use.

In addition, they said they have recorded a rapid increase in applications for solar systems, with approximately 2,000 new applications being made every month.

Most of the applications made are for net metering systems, whereby solar panels are installed at a property and if they produce more energy than the property consumes, the excess energy is supplied to the grid and the bill payer eligible for a payout.

As well as this, they said there are currently a total of 150 solar parks on the island, with a total capacity of 265 megawatts, with applications having been submitted for the construction of a further 145. The new solar parks are expected to add up to 265 megawatts of capacity.

The total capacity of installed Cypriot solar, wind, and biomass systems is currently 670 megawatts.

