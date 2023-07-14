July 14, 2023

Kassianidou sworn in as new deputy culture minister

By Tom Cleaver
The new deputy culture minister Vasiliki (Lina) Kassianidou was sworn in on Friday in a ceremony attended by President Nikos Christodoulides.

At the ceremony, Kassianidou thanked Christodoulides for appointing her and said she will work hard to achieve the government’s goals.

The president said that Kassianidou, as an accomplished member of Cyprus’s academic community, will leave her own mark on the role. She has been teaching environmental archaeology and archaeometry at the University of Cyprus since 1994.

Christodoulides thanked outgoing deputy culture minister Michalis Hadjiyiannis for his efforts, and the work he carried out since taking up the post four months ago.

Hadjiyiannis resigned on Tuesday, saying that he had achieved the three main goals he wanted to achieve in office.

Those goals included the professional recognition of artists, with around 2,500 being included in social security payments, pre-paid youth cards worth €200, and the exemption of taxes on funds provided as scholarships for cultural events.

