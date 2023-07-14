July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kenan Ayaz’s defence team continues with new legal partnership

By Andria Kades00
ayaz appeal better
Supporters of Kenan Ayaz

Kurdish activist Kenan Ayaz, currently detained in Germany, will continue to have his lawyer Efstathios Efstathiou working with him, who has since partnered with a local legal expert, it emerged on Friday.

In a statement, Efstathiou said he will help the defence team with the experience he has gained from defending Ayaz in his extradition case and with his particular perspective as a lawyer from Cyprus.

Leading the defence team now will be lawyer Antonia von der Behrens.

Ayaz was controversially extradited to Germany from Cyprus on charges of terrorism, in what his supporters said was effectively a guarantee that he would then be sent on to Turkey.

In September, Efstathiou will visit Ayaz in prison in Hamburg to get more first-hand information about his conditions of detention and to discuss the defence.

