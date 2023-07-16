July 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kombos heads to London and Brussels to discuss Cyprus and EU-Turkey relations

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
kombos
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, [Photo source: CNA]

Foreign Affairs Minister Constantinos Kombos is traveling to London and Brussels for several engagements to discuss Cyprus and the Cyprus issue as well as EU-Turkey relations, an announcement from the ministry said on Sunday.

On Monday, the minister will be in London, where he will hold a series of meetings with members and organised groups of the Cypriot diaspora community, as well as speak in the house of commons.

According to an official press release, on Tuesday, Kombos will be received by the Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, Nikitas.

The minister will also have a series of engagements in the House of Commons, where, among others, he will meet with the Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy and will be received by the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons, Alicia Kearns.

The same day, Kombos will be the keynote speaker at the annual event for Cyprus, which is organised in the House of Commons by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus in collaboration with the National Federation of Cypriots in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, Kombos will travel from London to Brussels, where on Thursday, he will participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC).

Developments in Ukraine and the external aspect of economic security will be on the Council’s agenda.

In addition, the Foreign Ministers will hold a discussion on Turkey and EU-Turkey relations, following the Turkish elections.

This will be followed by an informal exchange of views, via videoconference, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on issues of common interest governing transatlantic relations.

Ministers will also address, under the heading of current affairs, several issues that are in the international spotlight. Before the opening of the Foreign Affairs Council, an informal working breakfast of foreign ministers with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk will take place.

Kombos returns home on Friday.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Where to get your dose of ancient Greek drama

Eleni Philippou

Fire in Dierona partially under control, after overnight battle with flames

Nikolaos Prakas

Pedestrian dies after car crash on Larnaca road

Nikolaos Prakas

Orange weather alert issued for Sunday, as heatwave continues

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Tax break scheme for foreign high earners a success

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign