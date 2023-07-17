AI popularity surging is why InQubeta presale is fast selling out

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as the most disruptive technology of the decade, whose impact has been felt across various industries and is reshaping how we live and work. InQubeta sprung out of the surge in popularity of AI, and the increasing participation in its presale is owed to AI’s soaring influence and adoption.

With the rapid success of InQubeta a testament to AI’s surging popularity, we will delve into its AI-based platform and token and explore them in detail.

InQubeta (QUBE) soars as AI popularity waxes

The surge in popularity of AI has shifted attention to AI cryptocurrencies, with InQubeta stealing the spotlight with its unique innovation and solutions. InQubeta’s unique offerings, which focus on AI startup fundraising, has been met with great enthusiasm, making its presale sell out fast.

At the time of writing, the frenzy around InQubeta’s token presale has resulted in over $1.3 million raised so far. This shows the belief in its unique innovation and also in the growth potential of its utility token, QUBE. Moreover, 67% of the tokens allocated for its current stage have been sold out.

InQubeta, in a move that has been hailed as disruptive, will become the world’s first crowdfunding platform for AI startups through cryptocurrency. Through its innovative platform, AI developers and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds through its utility token, QUBE.

QUBE will be at the center of InQubeta’s ecosystem and will be the cryptocurrency through which AI startups can raise funds and investors can invest in AI projects. QUBE’s exceptional utility, which revolves around AI fundraising, puts it on the watchlist of investors and contributes to its huge accumulation. Additionally, it has also contributed to the frenzy around its presale.

InQubeta’s trailblazing ecosystem, which will be mutually beneficial, will host an NFT marketplace. Through the marketplace, AI developers can raise funds for their AI startups or projects, which gives them more time to focus on other parts and phases of the project. The fundraising includes minting stakes in startups or tokenizing investment opportunities, which will be offered as equity-based NFTs on the marketplace.

Investors, on the other hand, will be able to invest in promising AI startups and become early investors or backers by purchasing NFTs that represent stakes in them. Additionally, there will be no limits on investment, as investors will be able to determine their investment commitment themselves.

InQubeta’s ecosystem is impressive, as is its utility token, QUBE. Its total supply is capped at 1.5 billion, a low supply that is also deflationary. There is a burn tax built into the platform, meaning 2% of all token sales and 1% of purchases will be removed from circulation and burned. QUBE is expected to benefit from the scarcity effect caused by the burning of its tokens.

Furthermore, the tokens can be staked on the platform, which will yield passive income for token holders in addition to the returns to be made from the future growth of the token.

The presale is in stage 2 with tokens selling for $0.0098, and analysts have predicted a 10x increase in its price. To participate in the presale, follow the link below and visit the website.

Conclusion

In conclusion, InQubeta’s presale selling out quickly can be attributed to the surging popularity of AI. With AI continuing to reshape industries and its impact being felt globally, it comes as no surprise that InQubeta, the platform combining AI and blockchain, is experiencing overwhelming demand. We are strongly confident about the project and suggest checking it out yourself below.

Visit InQubeta Presale

Join The InQubeta Communities

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more