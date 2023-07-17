July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos motorcyclist in serious condition following collision with car

By Staff Reporter0405
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident that occurred on Sunday in Geroskipou.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou, the accident happened at 6.50pm when a rental car driven by a 46-year-old Polish tourist with his 47-year-old wife as passenger collided with the 30-year-old motorcyclist, under circumstances being investigated.

It appears that the motorcycle, travelling in the opposite lane, swerved to avoid the car and overturned after a collision.

The 30-year-old driver was transferred to the A&E department of the Paphos general hospital. According to the doctor on duty, he has a cervical fracture and his health condition is described as serious but out of danger.

The two occupants of the vehicle have made statements about the causes of the accident, which are being investigated by the police. 

