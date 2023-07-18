July 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Spat over who hit whom in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
Paphos harbour

A traffic warden was injured at Kato Paphos harbour on Monday following an altercation with a member of the public.

According to the police, at 6.30pm reports were received from both the 37-year-old traffic policeman and a 54-year-old man, complaining of assault, and blaming each other for the episode.

From preliminary investigations it appears that the traffic warden had been in discussion with a third person regarding an illegality he had committed, when the 54-year-old allegedly intervened and the argument got heated.

The traffic warden claimed that he was attacked by the 54-year-old, while he claimed the warden had attacked first.

The policeman was taken to the A&E department of the Paphos general hospital, where he was found to have sustained actual physical damage, specifically abrasions.

The 54-year-old did not visit the hospital.

Police took written statements from both men and said statements will also be taken from independent witnesses to clarify the case.

 

