Summer entertainment for film buffs

Where to catch outdoor cinema this summer

Salty popcorn, a cool drink and a big projector. Outdoor summer cinema is back keeping film lovers entertained throughout the season. Organisers around Cyprus are hosting cinema screenings al fresco bringing a wide variety of old classics, blockbuster films and quirky, international and independent productions to a screen near you! These are a selection of the biggest outdoor cinema events happening this July and August.

Constantia Summer Movie Marathon

Screenings at one of the oldest cinema theatres in Nicosia have already begun as the film series returns for the 24th time. From mid-July to September 10, Constantia Open-Air Cinema in Pallouriotissa will screen films every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 2023 programme includes award-winning films such as Pan’s Labyrinth by Guillermo del Torro, No Bear by Jafar Panahi and the renowned Japanese animation Belle. Of course, Greek and Cypriot productions will be shown as well (Magnetic Fields, .dog, Missing Fetine and Sunrise In Kimmeria) whilst sci-fi and comedy films from world cinema take a spot in the calendar.

€5. Online tickets via www.tickethour.com.cy. Tel: 22-348203, 99-469027

LefkosiaZO Outdoor Cinema

The amphitheatre of Eleftheria Square, surrounded by tall Cypress trees and the Venetian walls, will host four film nights this July and August as part of LefkosiaZO. Starting from July 19, Nicosians will be able to enjoy popular films for free. On Wednesday 19, Top Gun: Maverick will be screened whilst another big hit film will be presented the following week. Elvis, the renowned 2022 film will have viewers dancing in their seats on July 26. Come August and two more film nights will take place. On August 2, the film Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom will be screened whilst on August 9, Bohemian Rhapsody will entertain fans of Queen.

9pm. Free entrance. Tel: 96-995603

Faneromeni23 Arts Festival

Running until the end of summer is another edition of the annual summer festival, held in the courtyard of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. Alongside the festival’s music and song performances are free evenings of outdoor cinema that welcome old and young. On August 3 the film Ticket to Paradise will be screened starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney whilst on August 31, families will enjoy the animation Pil’s Adventures. Last to be screened in the old Nicosia venue is Top Gun: Maverick starring none other than Tom Cruise.

Free entrance. Tel: 22-128175

To Erma

A charming garden in the heart of old town Nicosia, decorated with coffee shop chairs, plant pots and dozens of books is hosting its own outdoor cinema. This July, To Erma on Ermou Street, will present French, Greek, Palestinian and Romanian films on each Monday of the month. Coming up on Monday 17 is the Greek film O Thanasis sti chora tis sfaliaras, set to play at 8pm. Then on July 24, the 2013 Palestinian film Omar will be screened whilst on the last day of July, Monday 31, the Romanian Two Lottery Tickets will be shown.

Free entrance. Tel: 22-346770

Protaras Summer Film Festival

Every summer the Paralimni Youth Council transforms the central square of the busy Protaras Avenue into a massive outdoor cinema experience. Free of charge, audiences get to enjoy blockbuster films, old hits and new releases with the sea as a backdrop. This summer, the festival has returned and will showcase films in English until July 30. Films are on every evening at various hours and the full programme is uploaded on the festival’s website.

Free entrance. www.protarassummerfilmfestival.com. Tel:23-820218

Summer Cinema by Rialto Theatre

SEK parking lot behind Rialto Theatre in Limassol will once again host a series of open-air film nights. Five films have been selected this year and will be screened throughout July in their original language with Greek and English subtitles, providing a variety of different cinematic experiences. The event series begins on Tuesday 18 with the film Raoul Taburin and continues on Friday 18 with Shoplifters. My Wonderful Wanda will be screened on Sunday 23 whilst Tár will play on July 25. Concluding the Summer Cinema series is the film Lola and the Sea which will entertain cinephiles on July 28.

Presale tickets: €8. 9pm. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy

Garden Screenings at Attikon

The Paphos area will also enjoy films under the stars this summer as the Kimonos Arts Centre brings the 5th edition of its Garden Screenings. This year, the film nights will be held at Attikon Open-air Cinema and will feature nine international films and one multi-award-winning Cypriot production. The series will kick off on July 19 with Tim Burton’s 1990 film Edward Scissorhands. The screenings will continue every Wednesday and Friday night at 9pm until August 18.

€5. [email protected]. Tel: 26-102180, 99-478162