Police catch credit card thieves with aid from public

By Staff Reporter
Police in Famagusta arrested three wanted individuals for a case of theft and use of a stolen credit card, following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The three suspects, two men and one woman, whose photo had been released by police on May 13, were noticed walking in Paralimni by a member of the public on Monday.

The citizen informed the police and CID officers sped to the scene where they identified the three suspects, following a background check.

Subsequently investigations confirmed that the men, aged 24 and 25 and the 23-year-old woman were the three wanted suspects. Judicial arrest warrants were issued against them and they were taken into custody.

According to the police, the 25-year-old confessed to the crimes under investigation, while the other two suspects have made allegations which are being investigated .

The case started with a complaint submitted to the police on May 1 by a 49-year-old man, who claimed that on the previous day, April 30, he had been informed by his bank that his card had been used illegally for transactions in Ayia Napa and Paralimni. Investigations by police had brought up suspicions against the three suspects.

Famagusta CID is furthering the investigation.

