July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Truck maker Volvo’s quarterly profit surges, beats estimates

By Reuters News Service03
volvo
President and CEO of AB Volvo Martin Lundstedt is seen on the day of the presentation of Volvo Group's Q2 2023 earnings report, in Gothenburg, Sweden, July 19, 2023. Adam Ihse/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) on Wednesday logged a better-than-expected 57 per cent jump in second-quarter adjusted operating profit, helped by price hikes.

“We have been successful in improving margins while managing cost inflation and increased disturbances in the supply chain,” Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

Operating profit before restructuring charges and legal claims surged to 21.7 billion crowns ($2.1 billion), beating a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 18.4 billion crowns.

Orders for the quarter fell 10 per cent, which Lundstedt said was partly due to Volvo’s reluctance to take on too many orders as well as partly the result of buyer caution.

Truck makers have for a few years now kept a tight lid on order books, aiming to avoid excessive lead times amid global shortages of key components.

JPMorgan analysts said in a note to clients that the company had delivered solid results with healthy performances across the board.

Volvo also boosted its estimates for industry-wide heavy truck sales in Europe and North America, saying it now expects 330,000 in each market up from 320,000 and noting that larger fleets were continuing to replace older vehicles.

Shares in Volvo were down 3 per cent at 0743 GMT, underperforming a 0.8 per cent decline in the OMX Stockholm 30 index (.OMXS30).

Related Posts

Regulator cancels license of FTX’s Australian business

Reuters News Service

Inflation dips to near 2-year low in June — drop fueled by energy price reductions

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus economy on positive trajectory, says Finance Minister

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus and Oman sign double tax treaty

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Nissan, Renault ready to announce new alliance deal in days

Reuters News Service

Tesla lays out steps to building Europe’s biggest car plant

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign