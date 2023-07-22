Fintech releases new features for investors in Cyprus

Plum, the smart money app whose Cypriot office is located in Nicosia, on Friday, announced that it is revolutionising the stock investment experience for customers in Cyprus with the introduction of two new powerful features.
Elise Nunn, Plum’s wealth product manager explained that “thanks in part to increased awareness of and access to the stock markets over the past few years, we’ve seen lots of customers join our platform to try stock investing for themselves”.
“But what we’ve noticed is that these customers need a balance between automation and control to ensure they are able to invest wisely,” she added.
The two new features are Watchlists and Price Alerts. These features aim to enhance customer knowledge in relation to their portfolio, enabling investors to make more informed decisions.
With the new Watchlists feature, Plum users can now create lists of financial instruments they are interested in and closely monitor their movements before making investment decisions.
This consolidated view empowers investors to gain a deeper understanding of both their current holdings and the broader investment landscape.
Additionally, Plum introduced Price Alerts, providing customers with the ability to set target prices on stocks.
Once set, the app automatically notifies customers when the share price has reached their specified level.
In addition, users can customise multiple alerts, effortlessly keeping track of stocks on their radar for potential investment.
Nunn explained that both of these new features “have automation at their heart, breaking down barriers that might have once made investing inaccessible”.
“In the same way that you’d favourite an item of clothing while online shopping, you can now track stocks through watchlists and receive alerts from Plum when a set price is hit,” Nunn said.
“This will help put customers in a strong position to make informed investment decisions and build their wealth,” she concluded.
Plum, which is headquartered in London, opened its Nicosia office in the first quarter of 2021.
“At Plum, we have put technology at the heart of our services, with easy investments, instant alerts, improved analytics and automated savings,” founder of Plum Fintech Victor Trokoudes said at the time. “Thus, by investing in Cyprus, we are now actively contributing to the formation of the country’s FinTech scene,” he added.