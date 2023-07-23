July 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire raging near forest in Paphos

By Gina Agapiou00
Δασική πυρκαγιά σε περιοχή πλησίον του δάσους Ζυριπιλλή, Πάφος

Five aircraft and 12 fire engines were operating to extinguish a fire near the Zyripilli forest in Paphos, the forestry department said on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities activated the Ikaros 2 contingency plan as the fire was raging close to a forest between the communities of Stavrokonos, Ayia Marina Kelokedaron and Amargetis.

Forestry department director Charalambos Alexandrou told the Cyprus Times that the fire, which broke out around 3pm, is at an area with difficult access.

