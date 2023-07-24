Time the ‘biggest challenge’ in determining fate of Missing

The Standing Rapporteur on missing persons in Cyprus, MEP Isabel Santos said on Monday that time represents the biggest challenge in ascertaining the fate of those still missing.

Santos, who is in Cyprus to take part in a series of discussions revolving around those missing from the Turkish invasion and intercommunal troubles from the 1960s, attended an especially convened House refugee committee meeting on Monday.

Prior to that, she also held talks with House president Annita Demetriou.

“Since assuming my duties three weeks ago, I envisioned visiting Cyprus as soon as possible,” Santos said.

“I met with families from both communities, as well as with representatives of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) and with relevant authorities.”

The Portuguese MEP said the goal is to prepare a resolution that best serves the missing persons’ cause, which should be completed before the end of the current term of the European Parliament.

“Our greatest adversary is time, and we need to expand and accelerate our efforts,” said Santos, who added that she does not consider funding to be the issue.

“If the problem was related to funding, it would be unacceptable and intolerable,” she said.

“We need to find a way to expedite the provision of information and access to the burial sites, as well as the subsequent identification of remains, and their return to the families.”

Santos said that she will hold more meetings with the CMP, to which she will convey her recommendations as soon as she concludes her engagements with all concerned parties. She said that the goal is to draft a resolution before the end of the year.

“The support for the endeavour from all political parties in Cyprus is of great importance, as it demonstrates the unity prevailing in the country concerning this issue, as the pain is shared by all,” Santos said, underlining the significance of collective collaboration.

Addressing the media after Santos, Demetriou expressed her appreciation for the Portuguese MEP’s presence in Cyprus and for conducting an investigative mission “that will put pressure on Turkey, thus conveying a humanitarian, as well as a political message”.

“The EU is our most significant political advantage and it must send a message to Turkey that double standards in dealing with political issues are inadmissible, especially for such a delicate matter, one that should have received full attention from the European and international community right from the beginning,” Demetriou said.

The president of the House refugee committee and Akel MP Nikos Kettiros also confirmed that all the key issues concerning the missing persons were presented to Santos.

Like Demetriou, he also underlined Turkey’s responsibility for withholding crucial information in the matter, concerning, among others, the location of burial sites that are yet unknown.

“The EU needs to exert pressure on Turkey in order for them to disclose more information on missing persons,” he said.

Despite Santos’ reassurances, Kettiros added that the limited funds for the CMP could represent a huge issue for the committee’s operations.

“Following Germany’s intention to withdraw as a contributing country from the CMP programme, other countries may follow suit,” Kettiros said.

Asked about recent information regarding the possible presence of missing persons close to the Tymbou (Ercan) airport in the north, Kettiras said that the committee would examine the matter prior to its next session in September, or earlier.