CFA Society Cyprus announces new board of directors

After a successful annual general meeting held on July 17, 2023, the CFA Society Cyprus has introduced its newly elected board of directors for the term 2023-2024, led by the newly appointed president Andreas Kleanthous, according to an announcement released on Tuesday.
The society’s Board of Directors for the upcoming year includes esteemed professionals from the finance industry, each bringing valuable expertise and knowledge to their respective roles.
The elected members are Andreas Kleanthous as president, Constantinos Kourouyiannis as vice president, Natalie Philippou as secretary, Evgeny Tarakanov as treasurer, as well as Marie Louroutziati, Adamos Hadjiantoniou and Nikos Potamaris as members.
Alongside their responsibilities as board members, several individuals have been assigned to lead crucial committees within the society.
Natalie Philippou will serve as the Chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee, Adamos Hadjiantoniou will lead the Advocacy Committee, Marie Louroutziati will take charge of the Financial Literacy Committee, while Nikos Potamaris will head the Research Challenge and University Relations Committee.
“Our diverse and experienced board members bring a plethora of knowledge and expertise to guide our Society towards continued growth and new heights,” the new board said in a statement.
“In the coming months, through various actions and initiatives, the Board of Directors will aim for partnership development between the CFA Institute, CFA Society Cyprus, local regulators, government offices and universities,” the board added.
Moreover, the board explained that it will offer support and resources to CFA Charterholders, CFA Programme candidates and companies promoting the CFA Charter.
In addition, it stated that community outreach efforts will be enhanced by advancing financial literacy among young people.
“We will train and mentor university students in financial analysis and create for them opportunities for internships in supporting companies,” the new board said.
“Guidance will be provided for the investment industry to drive diversity equity and inclusion, and embrace the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society,” the board concluded.