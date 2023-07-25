July 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

White House says it does not back Ukraine attacks inside Russia

By Reuters News Service00
a reported drone attack in central moscow
A member of the security services stands guard next to the site of a damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia

The White House said it did not support Ukraine launching attacks inside Russia after two drones from Ukraine damaged buildings in Moscow earlier on Monday.

“As a general matter we do not support attacks inside of Russia,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing.

Russia vowed to take harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine, calling the two drone strikes, including one close to the Defence Ministry’s headquarters, a brazen act of terror.

“This is a war that Russia started. This is their war,” Jean-Pierre said. “And they can end it at any time by withdrawing forces from Ukraine instead of launching brutal attacks on civilians.”

Nobody was hurt in the attack in Moscow–the most high-profile of its kind since two drones reached the Kremlin in May.

One drone struck close to Russia’s defense headquartersin a symbolic blow that underscored the reach of such drones, and a senior Ukrainian official said there would be more attacks.

Meanwhile, Kyiv on Monday said a Russian drone attack destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River and wounded seven people.

The Kremlin said it would press on with what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Kyiv and much of the West say is a brutal war of conquest.

A swarm of 17 drones also launched attacks overnight on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, the Russian Defence Ministry said. They struck an ammunition warehouse and damaged a residential building, the Russian-installed head of Crimea said.

Related Posts

Situation improving in Dervenochoria where Cypriot mission operating

Source: Cyprus News Agency

UBS agrees to pay $388 million over Credit Suisse’s Archegos failings

Reuters News Service

Wildfires kill 34 in Algeria as heatwave sweeps north Africa (Update)

Reuters News Service

North Korea fires two missiles after U.S. submarine arrives in South

Reuters News Service

Putin ally accuses US of planning cyberattacks on Russia

Reuters News Service

Protests rage as Israel passes contested curbs on some Supreme Court powers (Update)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign