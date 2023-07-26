Fire that threatened Akourdalia consistent with arson, fire chief says (Updated)

Five fires reported in Paphos over past two days, arson in Akourdalia
The forestry department on Wednesday, announced that a fire which broke out shortly before 10am on the borders Ayios Demetrianos and Milia in Paphos was under control by 10.25.
Fire forces intervened rapidly before the fire spread, burning an area of 2,000m2 covered with scrub and low wild vegetation.
Sixteen personnel from the forestry department with two fire trucks, four from the fire service with two fire trucks, and an agricultural tractor were used to extinguish the blaze.
Earlier on Wednesday the fire services announced that three fires had been extinguished in the district between the communities of Akoudralia and Steni on the heels the forest fire which had required the full involvement of services to be contained the night before.
The three fires, whose flashpoints were all along the Paphos to Polis Chrysochous road were clearly set by humans, according to the head of the fire service Andreas Kettis.
In order to extinguish the fires, which were moving towards Akourdalia village, the entire fire department of the Paphos district was mobilised and several aircraft were deployed.
A total of nineteen vehicles, from the fire, forestry, and the game service, and including private trucks were used. Forces from Larnaca were called in to meanwhile cover the city of Paphos, Kettis told the state broadcaster CyBC.
Five homes in Kato Akourdalia were evacuated as a precaution and forces remain at the scene to extinguish any flare-ups.
The fire burned through a total area of about 12 hectares of dry grasses, wild vegetation, sedges and trees.
“We are battling fires on a 24-hour basis,” said Kettis, “This is an unprecedented situation.”
Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, around 10am a fire broke out in the community of Gialia. The fire, which was extinguished by shortly after 11am, burned 2 hectares of private land with greenhouses and fruit trees.
Forty employees from the forestry department, nine from the fire service, and three from the game service worked to put out the blaze with over ten vehicles.