July 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeaturedHealth

Heatwave overloading A&E departments

By Jonathan Shkurko05
File photo

A&E departments all over Cyprus have recorded increased attendance in the recent days due to the severe heatwave gripping the country, according to state health services (Okypy) spokesperson Charalambos Charlilaou.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday, Charilaou, however, said that almost all cases examined in the past days were not serious, aside from one concerning an elderly man in Limassol, who is currently intubated in the intensive care unit of the city’s general hospital.

He also added that the busiest A&E departments in Cyprus are in the coastal towns because of the increased numbers of visitors.

“Doctors and nurses had to treat skin rashes, skin burns, heat strokes, foot lacerations, viral respiratory tract infections and some gastroenteritis cases, mainly due to consumption of food because it went bad because of the heat,” Charilaou said.

“People should be careful not to be directly exposed to the sun and remain in the shade, preferably in air-conditioned spaces, dress lightly, wear a hat and glasses when going out and take enough fluids to keep themselves hydrated.”

A yellow warning for high temperatures and a red alert for high risk of forest fires have been issued for Wednesday, as the heatwave continues to persist across Cyprus.

According to the yellow warning issued by the met department, valid from noon until 6pm on Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 42 degrees Celsius inland and 33 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

 

